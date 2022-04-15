As snow pummeled the Williston area this week, crews worked almost non-stop to clear the snow. As crews worked through the night, they needed a little pick-me-up to keep going. Luckily, a local business opened its doors and kept those workers...Caffeinated.
In the midst of the falling snow, Precious Roness, owner of Caffeinated, saw the word go out on Facebook:
“Any coffee shops open in Williston? 3 Forks Services’ guys have been plowing the streets and helping emergency vehicles for over 24 hours. These boys need some coffee.”
Coffee is Roness’ specialty, and she sprung into action. Living not far from her Badlands Center location, Roness made her way to the cafe and opened up shop. It didn’t take long before the word got out: coffee was on.
“About five minutes after walking in and saying that I was there, I was flooded with people.” Roness told the Williston Herald. “It felt like everybody in town decided to come out if they could and get coffee before I was even able to make the (3 Forks Service) guys’ coffee. So not only was I trying to make coffee for the guys out plowing for 3 Forks, I was making coffee for all the people that were in my lobby as well.”
Roness handled the action almost single-handedly, receiving momentary relief from a coworker before they left to go assist others who were snowed in. As Roness was able to check her phone for incoming orders, she discovered that community members had been sending her cash to cover the order for 3 Forks crews. Roness said she received nearly $500 to buy coffee and food for 3 Forks on Thursday, with more continuing to come in on Friday.
“It was so cool seeing everybody come together,” Roness said. “It made me just appreciate how much this community really comes together for everybody. I adore this community, it’s awesome. When people are in need, everybody just jumps right in, no hesitation.”
Roness said Friday was another busy day, with 3 Forks crews continuing to venture in to pick up orders generously paid for by appreciative residents. Roness said moments like these are what make her proud to be a member of the Williston community.
“I absolutely love this fantastic place we call home,” Roness said on Facebook. “The kindness I experienced makes what I do so very worth it.”