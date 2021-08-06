With the National Football League camps now in full swing we have learned former Coyote standout Brent Qvale will be suiting up for a new team this fall.
Qvale informed us on Thursday evening he has signed a one-year deal with Tennessee, seeking to earn a berth on the offensive line with the Titans.
He passed along, "Hey Tom, I signed a one year deal with the Tennessee Titans this morning so I will be starting practice tomorrow (Friday) and getting ready for the year."
One thing is certain, Brent knows how to work.
After a stellar career in a Coyote uniform Qvale spent six seasons with the New York Jets, before spending last season with the Houston Texans.
That means another move and some adjustments for the young Qvale family.
With everything taking place in the NFL these days it's great to see Qvale locked in and set for another year.
The Minnesota Vikings have a circus taking place with the lead quarterback wanting to be surrounded by plexiglass.
One has to wonder what will play out as Kirk Cousins apparently isn't in favor of a shot to help prevent COVID-19.
Rather he opts for a bigger meeting room and avoiding contact.
Well folks, that might be hard to do considering he was sacked a good number of times last season.
We'll just have to wait and see how things shake out.
COVID NO JOKE
If there's one thing we've learned over the past few years is the fact COVID-19 is no joke.
Having lost way too many friends over a short span, we can attest to this being a devastating illness.
It is best to take this evil illness serious and do whatever is best for your family and friends.
Working together as a team is the only way to win the battle.
Perhaps some of those NFL players need to read the memo.
MORE OLYMPICS
Hey, there's even more Tokyo Olympic connections to share with you before the 2020 Games wrap up.
On Friday it was Gable Dan Steveson, a Minnesota wrestler capturing a gold medal in an exciting finish.
He had won his first three matches in impressive fashion, dominating his opponents.
Come the final match to earn gold he was up against a wrestler from the country of Georgia and after being down 8-7 with 6.5 seconds to go Steveson delivered a takedown for the lead at 9-8.
A challenge showed the takedown was good with .04 seconds remaining and as a result a penalty point was added for the 10-8 win.
EGGUM IS COACH
Immediately following the win Steveson, who was a champion wrestler for the University of Minnesota, gave a bearhug to his coach Brandon Eggum.
Eggum, a standout on the mat himself hails from Sidney, Montana, and was listed as the personal coach for Steveson throughout the Olympic Games.
We recall the high school days when Eggum competed for his Sidney Eagles on the mat before opting for the U of Minnesota.
Apparently it was the right choice as he was a standout on the mat before working his way into the coaching ranks, eventually taking over the top position.
That in turn led to his being involved in the Tokyo Olympics.
STEINER IS COACH
Another name that might jump out at Coyote mat fans is Terry Steiner.
Steiner, along with his twin brother Troy were standouts at Bismarck Century back in the day, before opting to attend the University of Iowa.
While at Iowa Terry was big on the mat as in 1993 he won an individual NCAA title.
He wrestled under the famous Dan Gable, who just happens to be the namesake for Gable Dan Steveson.
Steiner was named the National Women's Freestyle head coach in 2002 and this is his fifth Olympic Games.
Prior to this his teams have racked up 48 world and 13 gold medals.
Now in Tokyo his wrestlers are adding to the medal total.
SOON ALL DONE
After two full weeks it is good to finally have the 2020 Olympic Games behind us.
While it took an extra year and then some to complete, it was great to see the smiling face of Katie Ledecky, along with the local connection of Brian Burrows in trap shooting.
Ledecky won four medals, two gold and two silver, while Burrows picked up a bronze in mixed team trap.
It's always fun to alert you about other connections on the local and state level.
One never knows who will be the next to represent this area in games to come.
SIZZLER IS BACK
After a year off we have learned First Lutheran Church in Williston will once again be hosting Summer Sizzler XII.
This will all take place from 4-7 p.m. on August 18 on the grounds of the local church at 916 Main in Williston.
Here you will find a family event with local musicians, food and games.
You should know this is a free event and is for the entire family.
Now how can you beat that?
As a part of the event this year you are being asked to bring school supplies to help "Fill the Bus."
Here you have a great way to provide school items for children in need.
Plan now to mark down August 18 and enjoy some time over at First Lutheran.
SWEET CORN FEED
Hey folks, one of our all-time favorite events unfolds this weekend near Epping.
The Upper Missouri Ministries will be hosting a celebration recognizing the 75th year of hosting a Bible Camp.
Along with that is a celebration including worship and of course the famous sweet corn, along with the fixings being served up.
This will all take place beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday (August 8) at the camp grounds located at 12601 58th NW Epping.
Following the noon meal the annual quilt auction is another big event for the camp.
We say, come one, come all and join in the celebration.
SADDENED BY LOSS
We were saddened to hear of the recent passing of former Coyote and Lady Teton Stephanie Perdue.
After a long courageous battle with cancer her "Good Fight" came to an end as she leaves behind two sons.
We recall the days when she was a force on the basketball courts here in Williston.
We became Facebook friends with her some time back and followed and enjoyed the play of her two sons on the athletic fields.
She enjoyed taking pictures and sharing for others to see.
In her work as a physical therapist she worked hard for the betterment of athletes.
We send out a Scope Salute and may she Rest In Peace!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.