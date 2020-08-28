“Yes, we are winding down on training camp already, it is hard to believe we have been going through COVID-19 screening, workouts, and practice for over a month.”
Those were the words of former Williston Coyote Brent Qvale as he continues football practice as an offensive lineman with the Houston Texans.
Brent is becoming familiar with his new team after leaving the New York Jets after six seasons of National Football League(NFL) play.
As a free agent, Brent signed a deal to make the move to Houston.
Brent told us, “final cut downs will happen next week and then we are on to the regular season and Kansas City.”
He added, “it is going to be weird playing in empty or low capacity stadiums too.
The big highlight for Brent and his teammates will be featured in the season opener against the Super Bowl champions on September 10 on national television.
“It will be a special game though, opening up the NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champions and also being the first NFL game in the COVID-19 season. It is also exciting that we are only two short weeks away from game day!”, said Brent.
DIFFERENT CAMP
Brent acknowledged this camp is different than any camp because of COVID-19, but overall structure always is pretty similar.
He noted, “we are doing more of our meetings at home over Zoom.”
As far as Brent is concerned he continues to work hard.
“I’m playing all over on the offensive line and fit into a role similar as I’ve done in the past. Special teams wise I will do field goal protection,” explained Brent.
He told us, “with new kickoff return rules, the offensive lineman were kind of phased out due to combo blocking rules it doesn’t make as much sense to use an offensive lineman any more.”
BRIAN IN JAPAN
Our last contact with older brother Brian Qvale came when he alerted us he had safely landed in Japan.
Brian returned to Japan for a second season, however this time it will be with a different team.
You should know, Brian is no stranger to playing abroad as this is his 10th season of playing professional basketball in a foreign land.
Upon arriving back on Aug. 21, Brian was most concerned with getting through a lengthy process of paperwork before he was admitted.
A number of checkpoints were set up throughout the airport.
We later received word he had arrived at his house.
Brian is alone for now, however the hope is for his wife and two children to join him if conditions allow.
Carol and Sanford Qvale of Williston are the proud parents of Brent and Brian.
We’ll attempt from time to time to keep you updated.
WHS KICKS OFF
While a former Coyote was thinking about his pro opener in a new uniform, high school football season in North Dakota kicked off Friday night.
The Williston Coyotes hosted Bismarck in opening play at Legends Field.
This game will no doubt become a legend as with COVID-19 controlling everything, the youngsters were at least able to play.
The same can’t be said for prep athletes in Minnesota as the season was called off and moved to the spring, causing a log jam.
North Dakota has been more open and health officials gave the clearance and school officials opted to play.
Fans were required to have a voucher in order to be able to purchase a ticket for the opener.
We understand the school district will be allowing only essential staff and a limited attendance at all home events throughout the fall events.
And who was it that said nothing ever changes?
Apparently they never heard of COVID-19.
RELIEF FUND
By providing an additional $12,000 in grants the cash total has reached nearly $100,000 in aid courtesy of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF).
This group has awarded grants from a special Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services and access to food in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.
This latest funding allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $97,000.
The most recent grant awards reflect the priorities of human services support and health and safety:
· $2,000 was awarded to the Family Crisis Shelter: Funds will be utilized to pay for hotel rooms for women and children in northwest North Dakota so they may escape domestic violence.
· $10,000 goes to Williston Schools: Funds will be utilized by schools in District #1 and #8, as well as St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Trinity Christian School, to purchase and provide personal protective equipment for students and much-needed classroom supplies.
The gift of $10,000 was made possible by Tom and Cheryl Powers, through a pass-through gift to the NWNDCF Relief Fund.
“We are grateful for the support of northwest North Dakota residents like Tom and Cheryl Powers,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors.
The long-time former Williston mayor added, “it is through the area’s generosity, like that displayed by the Powers family, that the Community Foundation is able to serve as a vehicle to meet the needs of northwest North Dakota’s communities.”
YOU CAN APPLY
You should know, organizations and community groups working to meet needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic pressures are invited to submit an application for funding to help support their cause.
We can tell you that applications are still being reviewed on a monthly basis.
At the same time, individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF — P.O. Box 371 — Williston, ND 58802-0371.
All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
SPECIAL THANKS
At the same time we want to send out special thanks to Marian Hamilton, a volunteer board member serving from the Williston area, along with Megan Laudenschlager of Strengthen ND for providing this valuable information in a timely fashion.
Ward Koeser, who guided the fortunes of Williston for a number of years, is at the helm of the funding.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.