bras for a cause

This baseball-themed bra was auctioned off during a previous Bras for a Cause event. 

 Provided

Bras for a Cause is gearing up for their tenth annual bra auction this Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise money to assist people who are battling cancer in Williston and the surrounding areas.

On Saturday, the auctions will take place at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Building B, the Curling Club building. There will be a live auction and a silent auction, with the silent auction beginning at 4 p.m. and then 30 decorated bras and other items will be auctioned off live at 7 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted for food and a cash bar will be on-site. Gramma Sharon’s restaurant and Mascon Farms donated the food. The event is open to anyone ages 21 and up.



