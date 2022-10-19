Bras for a Cause is gearing up for their tenth annual bra auction this Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise money to assist people who are battling cancer in Williston and the surrounding areas.
On Saturday, the auctions will take place at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Building B, the Curling Club building. There will be a live auction and a silent auction, with the silent auction beginning at 4 p.m. and then 30 decorated bras and other items will be auctioned off live at 7 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted for food and a cash bar will be on-site. Gramma Sharon’s restaurant and Mascon Farms donated the food. The event is open to anyone ages 21 and up.
It all started in 2012 when Marti Pankowski and a group of friends founded Bras for a Cause to help a close friend’s mother who had been diagnosed with cancer. The group wanted to bring something to the community that had a local impact so they brainstormed and filed for a nonprofit tax ID.
The group spent hours crafting the preparations for the first auction in 2013 and that brought in approximately $10,000.
President of Bras for a Cause Cheryl Donoven said that the community has been a great deal of support and has stuck with the organization through the highs and lows of the oil boom.
With the support from the community, over 500 people have been helped with nearly $500,000 given out over the course of the last five years alone.
“It seems to grow every single year. That’s all we can ask for, that it continues to grow.” Donoven said when asked about what the organization’s goal was for this year. She also added that they always leave the goal open-ended.
The organization is always looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of the communities and volunteers and extra help is always welcomed. Those interested in helping or learning more about the organization can contact them through the website www.brasforacausend.com or via the Facebook page @brascause.