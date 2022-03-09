Mardi Gras is coming to Williston, bringing a taste of Louisiana while giving to a good cause.
Bras for a Cause is hosting their annual Mask-R-Aid Party and gumbo cook-off this weekend, with 12 teams fighting to be crowned Gumbo Cook-Off Champs.
Hosted at the New Armory in Williston, doors open at 2 p.m. for the event, when the dozen different teams begin preparing their special gumbo recipes. Teams will have various games, raffles and giveaways at their booths, with funds going to Bras For A Cause. Along with trying to win best gumbo, the teams will try to raise the most money to give back, earning the coveted Breadwinner trophy. The event will feature a silent auction and music throughout the day, with live music from local band Chaos 901 beginning around 5:30.
Bras for a Cause is celebrating several milestones this year, including raising over $1 million dollars to donate towards providing support, advice and assistance for residents of Williams County who are battling cancer. The funds are used to help those in need to pay for medication, travel expenses, or any other need they may have related to their illness.
The various teams will cook up their signature recipes before presenting their plates to the public judging at 5 p.m. Winners for the silent auction and cook-off will be announced at 8 p.m. Entrance for the event is $10, and you must be 21 and over to attend.
Bras For A Cause has several other fundraising events coming up this year, including: