Artist Lola D’Vine’s was River’s Edge first featured artist and proceeds from her sales are now benefiting a local non-profit.
D’Vine’s work had been on display at the River’s Edge since November, where it garnered a lot of attention from the Edge’s patrons. D’Vine originally had 11 pieces hanging on the walls, but quickly, and frequently, had to replace the artwork as it got sold. As part of being the River’s Edge featured artist, D’Vine was asked to donate a portion of her sales to a non-profit of her choice. D’Vine chose Bras for a Cause, an organization close to her heart. D’Vine pledged 20 percent of all sales to Bras for a Cause, and on Jan 25 was able to present the organization with $1,100.
“This donation is amazing!” said Kim Miller, Bras for a Cause Vice President. “It’s going to help several people that are needing help dealing with their cancers. Anywhere from paying their rent or their insurance premiums, medicines they’re needing, gasoline, hotels; whatever it is they are needing so they don’t have to stress about that.”
Ashley Oyloe, Events Manager for the River’s Edge, said this is one of hopefully many donations coming from local artists back into the community. Each artist the Edge features will have a two-month exhibition, with a percentage of that artist’s sales going to a non-profit of their choice.
“We don’t want any of the proceeds from what they sell, we just say that we want them to give back to the local community,” Oyloe explained. “We want to help out artists and help out the community.”
D’Vine sold 12 pieces over her two months, with some being sold before they were even on the wall. D’Vine said she had been a long-time supporter of Bras for a Cause, and has donated artwork for several of their fundraisers.
“It’s amazing and heartwarming...it makes me tear up when I think about it.” Miller said. “The community in this area will just come up and donate, like (D’Vine), and it’s amazing, just amazing.”
The River’s Edge current featured artist is Bre Ware, who will be donating funds from her sales to the Family Crisis Shelter.