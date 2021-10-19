Bras For a Cause has been raising hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for those in the region battling cancer, and after taking a year off, they are back and ready to host their biggest fundraiser of the year to give back even more.
Bras For a Cause has been raising money locally for many years, volunteering at local events and holding their own fundraisers, including their Monday night Steak Nights, Mask-R-Aid Party and Bird & Bogey Golf Tournament. The group has raised more than half a million dollars with their events, which has gone right back into the community to help those affected.
"This is our major fundraiser, and over the last few years we've raised over $100,000 with this event." Cheryl Donoven, Bras for a Cause president told the Williston Herald. "Everything we make off of the auction, or the gumbo cook-off, or any event, that money goes straight to the people that need it."
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the group is hosting their largest event of the year, the annual Bras For a Cause Bra Auction. Taking place in Building B at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, the event has grown by leaps and bounds over the last nine years, but one thing has remained the same: individuals and businesses across the community have come together to make it happen. Bras For a Cause has received thousands of dollars in donations, all to raise money for those in need.
"This community is amazing when it comes to giving back," Donoven said. "We always look for sponsors to help us. We all put our own money into it, because we don't want to take any money that we've raised. That money is for those fighting the fight."
Doors open at 3 p.m., with the silent auction kicking off at 4 p.m. The highlight of the event, the live Bra Auction, starts at 6 p.m. The bras are donated to the auction, going all-out to decorate them in various themes, from hunting and sports to M & M's and cheeseburgers.
DJaden will be providing entertainment and announcements, with a free-will donations meal sponsored by Judy Matson and Misty Falcon Green of Gramma Sharon's. There will be a bar by the UMVF Board, so attendees must be 21 and over.
There is no cost to attend the event, but Donoven encourages everyone in attendance to donate or bid to the cause. For those who can't attend but would like to donate, donations can be mailed to PO Box 315, Williston ND 58801.