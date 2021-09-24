A Williston artist’s pieces will be traveling the state in collaboration with the Bisman Writers Guild for their exhibition, “The Art of Writing.”
The show, which kicked off the tour at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston, features Deana Novak, artist and board member at the James, who has two pieces as part of the show. The exhibition pairs written word with visual art, creating a collaboration between the writer and the artist.
Artists and writers submitted their works, with other artists and writers creating pieces to compliment them. Novak submitted two pieces, based off the works of Deb Sinness and M.T. Thomas.
“I am absolutely honored to have two pieces of my work included in this show,” Novak told the Williston Herald. “The quality of the writing and art are phenomenal. The natural partnership between artists and writers is perfectly illustrated in this exhibit. The art echos the story of each written piece.”
Bisman Writers Guild Executive Director Justin Cancilliere said the exhibition came from the mind of Bismarck painter Nicole Gagner, who presented the idea to Cancilliere. The word went out for submissions, and writers and artists alike began to submit their pieces. The show was picked up by the North Dakota Art Gallery Association and chosen to travel the state, visiting various galleries throughout North Dakota.
Novak said she poured over the written submissions to find the pieces that spoke to her to create her works, “Tower Door” and “Buried Layers.”
“After reading over thirty pieces of writing I went back to the first two poems I was drawn to as the inspiration for my art.” Novak explained. “When I read the piece by Deb Sinness I knew what I wanted to do immediately. I was intrigued by the concept of layers and used that in the form of book pages in my mixed media piece.”
The piece features photography from Monica Tininenko, who Novak collaborated with for this and other artistic works. The Art of Writing exhibition is just finishing its run at the James Memorial Art Center, preparing for its next stop in Jamestown beginning in December.
Follow the Art of Writing’s touring schedule by visiting www.facebook.com/The-Art-of-Writing. The exhibition will be on display at the James Memorial art Center through the rest of September. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.