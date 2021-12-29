With approval from the Williston City Commission, Birds will be making a stay in Williston at least for the next year...Bird Scooters, that is.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the Commission with a extension amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding for Bird Rides, the shareable scooters located throughout Williston. The amendment extends the agreement to allow to operate within Williston through January 2023, at which point the amendment will renew automatically every 30 days. Wenko noted that as stated in the original memorandum, both parties can discontinue the agreement at any time with 30 days notice. The Bird scooters made their debut in Williston in May.
“They saw pretty good success from the community,” Wenko told the commissioners.
Over 3,700 rides were taken on Bird scooters, covering over 6,500 miles within the Williston community. The scooters are distributed throughout the community and are available to rent via an app, with riders paying a per-minute fee. The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Riders are required to be 18 years of age or older and obey all traffic laws, and are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride.
The amendment had one correction from City Attorney Taylor Olson, and the Commission voted unanimously to approve the agreement pending the attorney’s correction.