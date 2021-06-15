Have you heard about the Bird? Bird Scooters, that is. Bird is the word when it comes to ride-sharing in larger cities, and now the scooters have finally landed in Williston.
Arnie’s Motorcycle Sales handles the distribution of the electric scooters, which will be available throughout the community to rent via an app, with riders paying a per-minute fee.
The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Riders are required to be 18 years of age or older and obey all traffic laws, and are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride.
The City of Williston said Bird scooters help reduce carbon emissions as well as traffic congestion on roadways and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.
“The introduction of the scooter Ride Share program really shows the progressive mindset of Williston and its residents,” Executive Director for Williston Economic Development Shawn Wenko said in a release.
Rides are $1.00 to start and $0.39 for each additional minute.
Bird Rides also offers the following programs to those who qualify:
Community Pricing – Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50 percent discount to low-income riders, Pell Grant recipients, veterans, senior citizens, and select local nonprofit and community organizations.
To sign up, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel – Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.
To sign up, download the Bird app, create an account, and email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co.
Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day until otherwise notified.
Community Mode – Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on scooter-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged scooters in the area.
When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
If a resident has questions or concerns about the scooters, Bird Rides can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. For more information about Bird Rides, visit www.bird.co or www.bird.co/blog.