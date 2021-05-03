The Band Day Birdhouse Auction is back and better than ever, with over 20 unique pieces submitted by the community.
The Birdhouse Auction is Band Day's main fundraiser for 2021, featuring 22 birdhouses built by WHS teachers Eric Rooke and John Bisbee, and decorated by local artists and members of the community. Each birdhouse is itself a work of art, done up in a different theme such as Harry Potter, steampunk, Wizard of Oz and bees. The auction is being held by the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, with funds going towards the Band Day celebration.
"Some of these birdhouses are pretty insane," said CVB Events and Service Coordinator Ashley Oyloe. "Some of them are alive, they have live plants; some have over $350 of work put into them. It's pretty interesting to see all the things people did this year."
Bidders can go online to the Band Day Facebook page to cast their bids until May 7 at 10 a.m. Silent bids can also be cast by calling the CVB at 701-774-9041. Along with bidding, visitors can vote online for their favorite birdhouse, with the winner receiving a prize package of gift cards from local businesses.
"All these bands that come here, we pay their mileage and we give them a meal, so that money goes towards bringing people here to make Band Day great." Oyloe explained. "It goes into everything that Band Day has, but a big portion of that is making sure that we have bands to come play."
This year's celebration will feature 15 bands from around the region, as well as the special guest band, the 188th Army Band of the North Dakota Army National Guard.
Visit www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay to bid and vote on your favorite birdhouse, as well as stay up-to-date on Band Day news and schedules of events. Winners can pick up their birdhouses at the CVB office at 113 Fourth street east beginning Monday, May 10.