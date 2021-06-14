If anyone were placing bets on the next Miss North Dakota, Reyna Bergstrom might have been the favorite.
After all, she had been first runner up in 2019, the last time the competition was held. And, indeed, Bergstrom took home the crown on Saturday, June 12. She didn’t think she was a shoo-in, though.
“I never expected it,” Bergstrom told the Williston Herald. “I really don't think you can expect anything, because it's a subjective competition at the end of the day. It can go anywhere. I've watched enough of these competitions where it's like, you think one person might win and then you're surprised or, you know, sometimes you pick a person and they do and so it's subjective. So I did not expect it, but just really felt peace about you know whatever happens there. God has a plan and it's gonna work out how it's supposed to.”
In fact, when it became clear that Bergstrom or Gracie Ward would be crowned Miss North Dakota, the two shared a moment on stage. They held hands, faced each other and whispered while they waited for the announcement.
“You’re just like building each other up, you know,” Bergstrom said. “In that moment you know she's speaking to me like how I'm so qualified for the job and I was, you know, telling her like, no, Grace, you are ready for this. You know you just kind of hype each other up, you know, in that moment like it really could go to either of you.”
For her social impact project, Bergstrom is hoping to help people communicate better. She’s calling it The Influencer Era: Impact Beyond the Screen. It’s designed to teach young people ways to communicate face-to-face.
She got the idea because part of her job is running social media accounts for Concordia College.
“I realized that social media is a powerful tool for communication,” she said. “However, I don't believe that it should take precedence in our life over the face to face.”
In years past, the next step after taking the Miss North Dakota crown would be to prepare for the Miss America competition in September. This year, however, the event is going to be at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and will be held in December.
There is still a September event, where the state winners will hold a parade with customized outfits and shoes.
“I'm excited for that,” Bergstrom said. “I’m still trying to figure out what I'm going to do I. So one of my hobbies and passions is painting because I want to I want to incorporate my art, in some form.”
Once school starts, Bergstrom will begin touring. She’s already been working on what to say to high school and middle school students.
“I'm still trying to nail it down for how to make it really relatable for little ones,” she said.