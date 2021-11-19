As a result of a recent medical emergency, Williston Police Department Officer Nicole Roberts and her family are looking for community support.
The Williston Community has always stepped up when someone is in need, and we know Williston is the best place to help Officer Roberts and her family.
On Saturday, November 27th, 2021, a pancake feed will be held in support of Officer Roberts and her family from 9:00 a.m. to 12: 00 p.m. at Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church located at 213 26th St E, Williston, ND. Due to COVID, this will be a drive-thru benefit.
Free-will donations will be accepted. Pancakes, sausage, and beverages will be served.
Donations can be made at any Gate City Bank location in North Dakota and Minnesota.
Checks can also be made payable to “Roberts Family Benefit” and be mailed to:
Gate City Bank
Attn: Roberts Family Benefit
P.O. Box 878
Williston, ND 58802
Officer Roberts started with WPD in May 2019, transitioning from the Tioga Police Department. Officer Roberts has been a WPD patrol officer and was recently selected to be WPD’s newest School Resource Officer. Officer Roberts is scheduled to work with our youth and teach our D.A.R.E program. While Officer Roberts was in D.A.R.E. training, her instructor made a point to contact us and emphasize that she was going to be a great teacher and that our community is lucky to have her. We couldn’t agree more!
More than anything, we ask the Williston Community to please keep Officer Roberts and her family in your thoughts and prayers!
For updates regarding Officer Roberts’ current status, please visit the family CaringBridge site: Nicole | CaringBridge.