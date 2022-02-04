Senator Brad Bekkedahl, Representative David Richter and Representative Patrick Hatlestad from District 1 announced that they are seeking re-election to the North Dakota Legislature.
Bekkedahl has served in the Senate since 2014, Richter has served in the House since 2018 and Hatlestad has served in the House since 2006.
Bekkedahl has served on the Finance and Tax, Political Subdivisions, and Government and Veterans Affairs Committees. Currently he serves on the Appropriations Committee and sits on the interim committees for Budget Section, Employee Benefits, Energy Development and Transmission, Vice Chair of Government and Finance Committee, as well as serving on the recent Redistricting Committee.
“I’ll continue my work on critical infrastructure needs and city funding through the appropriations committee," Bekkedahl said. "Reducing tax liability for the people of North Dakota will be a continued focus, with an emphasis on dedicating Legacy Fund interest earnings to permanent property tax relief.”
Richter currently serves on the Agriculture and Education Committees, and his interim committees are Education Policy and Higher Education. During the 2021 Special Session he was one of eight House members selected to serve on the Joint Technical Corrections Committee. Richter has also served on the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee.
“I’m proud of the strides made in reforming K-12 and higher education policy, especially giving more control back to local school districts. We’ve created some good policy to encourage and promote value-added agriculture, including ag research.” Richter said. “Moving forward, behavioral health will be a focus for our community and the state, as will providing permanent tax relief for North Dakotans.”
Hatlestad currently serves on the Finance and Taxation Committee and Political Subdivisions. In the interim he serves on the Education Policy Committee and Taxation Committee.
Hatlestad said he plans to continue working to make funds from the Gross Production Tax available for school districts and work toward responsible management and investment of legacy fund earnings.
"I’m an advocate for bringing more local control to city and county governments.” He added.