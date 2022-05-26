Brad Bekkedahl has worn many hats during his service to North Dakota, and this week he was honored for his 26 years as part of the Williston City Commission.
Bekkedahl, who also serves as a Senator for District 1 and as a Colonel in the North Dakota Army National Guard, was recognized by Williston Mayor Howard Klug and the rest of the commission on May 24 for his more than two decades of service to the City of Williston. Klug added Bekkedahl’s recognition to Tuesday’s agenda at the last minute, surprising Bekkedahl when he paused the meeting to present him with a plaque honoring his years of service.
“Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl has done a lot for the City of Williston, he’s done a lot for Northwest North Dakota, and he continues to serve the citizens of this city.” Klug said.
Bekkedahl was born and raised in Williston, joining the United States Army Reserves in 1984 and enlisting in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2002, serving a tour in Iraq at Camp Adder in Tallil, Iraq. In the city of Williston, Bekkedahl has served on the Park Board, as City Finance Commissioner from 1996 to present, has represented District 1 in the North Dakota Senate since 2015 and has been a dentist for more than 30 years.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Bekkedahl commented. “It’s gone by pretty fast, 26 years. I’ve really appreciated and enjoyed it. The staff makes all the difference and the community does too. All I can say is thank you to all the Commissioners and the community.”