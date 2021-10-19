Looking to unleash your inner monster maker? The Williston Community Library has the perfect event for you.
Taking a page straight from classic literature with a mix of Sid from Toy Story, the library is hosting their second FrankenToys building event, inviting the public to stop by and build their own unique toy using repurposed parts from other toys. Maybe you want a princess with a duck head. Perhaps you want half-Batman, half-Tonka truck; whatever you can think of, you can create.
"We take old, broken, mangled messed up toys and we let the kids create new toys with them," Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald. "It's just a fun way to get kids thinking outside of the box of what a normal toy would look like. It gets them excited about having the opportunity to take things apart, which is always fun for kids."
Placher added that while the event is geared towards the younger crowd, the last event saw many adults joining in the fun as well.
"We're all kids at heart!" She said.
The library has been collecting toys for the last few months, so there should be a large supply of parts available. If participants would like to bring their own supply, that is more than welcome, Placher added. Donations for FrankenToys are also being accepted up until the event. Placher noted that as hot glue will be used, so parents should plan to help if they have younger children.
"We just want to really encourage creativity, getting out the house, getting back into the library." Placher said. "It's just a fun event, especially around Halloween time, it just fits perfectly. We're really excited for it."
FrankenToys takes place the at library on Oct 28, beginning at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. FrankenToys will be open house style, so visitors can stop by anytime after 5 p.m. to take part.