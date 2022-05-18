Williston Basin United Way is gearing up for one of the year’s most popular fundraisers, giving area residents a chance to do a little spring cleaning, and shopping, to help a good cause.
The Raymond Family Community Center is getting filled to the brim with every sort of item one could imagine, from toys, clothing and books to furniture, housewares and antiques. It’s all part of the annual Community Sale, the yearly fundraising event for the United Way. Kicking off at 8 a.m. on May 21, the giant rummage sale brings in hundreds searching for the perfect find.
“We ask people to come and give us their cast-offs, anything they don’t want, can’t use, they don’t want to put in a garage sale, things like that.” said Sabrina Ramey with Basin United Way. “On Saturday the public is invited to come and shop, and it’s generally a make us an offer type situation. The only thing we price here is the furniture.”
Along with the sale, there is a silent auction featuring items and baskets donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals. Concessions begin at 7:30 am, provided by Mondak Gymnastics. Funds from the sale and auction support the United Way by providing funds for nonprofit social services organizations. Programs supporting seniors, youth and foster care have all benefited from United Way grants.
“That’s basically all we do; we’re a fundraising organization for nonprofits and social service groups that operate in Williams, Divide and McKenzie Counties,” Ramey said.