The Williston Basin Kruzers continue to celebrate their 45th year by doing what they do best: giving back to the community.
The car club has had a busy year so far, kicking off their summer with Band Day and appearing at several events throughout the summer, including the weekly Main Street cruises on Mondays. As part of these events, the club is continually raising money to give back to local organizations. This week, the Kruzers are visiting four local organizations, giving back to the groups they say help Williston be a better community.
“Our number one thing is to be able to give back with this money,” Club President Heather Korner told the Williston Herald. “We just want to make sure that all of these local organizations can continue to meet the needs of those they serve. We want them to be able to keep running and keep our community going.”
The four organizations receiving funds are the Military Affairs Committee, the Williston Council for the Aging, the Family Crisis Shelter and the Opportunity Foundation. Along with those groups, Korner said the Kruzers are giving $500 to the Chokecherry Festival, as well as $1,500 to the Williston High School Auto Tech department for their help during the annual Band Day car show.
The Kruzers are giving $7,500 to the Military Affairs Committee, with $6,000 for veterans assistance and $1,500 to help replace flags for Harmon Park. The Council for the Aging’s Meals on Wheels program is receiving $2,500 from the Kruzers to go towards continuing that program for the area’s aging population. The Family Crisis Shelter and Opportunity Foundation received $2,500 each for renovations and materials for the shelter.
“It’s great to be able to help,” Korner said. “For us to be able to help these organizations and help keep their doors open for a longer period of time, that’s really why we do this.”