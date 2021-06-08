The Basin Kruzers are celebrating 45 years as part of the Williston community, and are ready for a season full of exciting events.
A major part of the Band Day tradition is the Basin Kruzers car show, which marks the group's first appearance of the summer. The club set up at the the Raymond Family Community Center, bringing in close to 70 participants from around the region showing off their classic rides.
After the success of that event, the club hosted a “Main Street Block Party” in Downtown Williston on Monday, June 6, which also served as a welcome ceremony for the Miss North Dakota scholarship pageant and its contestants.
The Kruzers have have been a mainstay at events around the region since their inception, something Club President Heather Korner attests to the area's avid car collecting community.
"I think it's just the drive behind this awesome classic car community," Korner told the Williston Herald. "We have a lot of members that have kept this going, and we couldn't have done it without all those past members that have made this car club what it is today."
More than just showing off their cool rides, every year the Kruzers partner with sponsors for their events, holding raffles and auctions to raise funds and donating those proceeds to an organization within the community. Over the years, Basin Kruzers has given generously to Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging, Eckert Foundation, the James Memorial Art Center, the Salvation Army, Family Crisis Shelter, Williston Volunteer Fire Department and many local Veterans organizations.
“Giving back to the community is one of my favorite things to do,” Korner told the Williston Herald. “Just to be able to keep our local organizations going, helping out our veterans in the community, families that need help; it’s just the best feeling to be able to give back. This group has always been geared towards the community and helping out everyone who is a part of it.”
Coming up for the rest of the summer, Korner said the Kruzers are excited to bring back “Dragging Main Monday” nights, which will take place on Monday nights throughout the summer.
The club will be hosting their "Wednesday Night Dinner Cruises," taking their classic cars on the road and visiting various restaurants in the area. Korner said the club is also planning on doing two more block parties this summer, in July and August.
In the fall, the Basin Kruzers will be making an appearance at the Chokecherry Festival, as well as a possible "Fall Roundup" car show for the end of the season.
Follow the Basin Kruzers online www.facebook.com/basinkruzers or www.basinkruzers.com for more information, and to see what the club will be up to for the rest of the year.