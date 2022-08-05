Barsh named new Williston Parks and Recreation District Executive Director

The Williston Park Board announced today that Joe Barsh has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Williston Parks and Recreation District (WPRD), effective Wednesday August 3rd.
Barsh started at the Williston Parks and Recreation District in 2014 as an intern through a summer internship program from Gonzaga University where he was sold by the virtual tour of the ARC prior to it being completed. He then spent the next 8 years holding various position including senior management positions throughout the district. Barsh currently serves as the interim executive director since March 21st and previously held the position Director of Recreation and Facilities.
“After careful deliberation and serious quality discussion, a vote of 4 to 1, from the hiring committee, in recommending hiring Interim Executive Director Joe Barsh as the next Executive Director,” stated President Kelly Heller of the Park Board of Commissioners. There was unanimous vote from the commissioners to hire Joe Barsh.
Barsh graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management with concentrations in Philosophy and Public Relations. He completed his master’s degree in 2018 from Southern New Hampshire University in Business Administration as well as received a graduate certificate in Athletic Administration. He also is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional (CPRP) from the National Recreation and Park Association.
“I hope to establish WPRD as the primary resource for community members to address health and wellness needs,” stated Joe Barsh, new Executive Director. “I hope to work more closely with other community partners and resources to cater to the needs of public more effectively.” Joe Barsh is excited and thankful for the opportunity to serve the Williston community as the next Executive Director.
The Williston Parks and Recreation District WPRD strives to provide superior parks, facilities, and programs for all to enjoy an active life by offering numerous diverse recreational and park activities opportunities. Williston Parks and Recreation District wants area residents to become aware and involved in positivity contributing to the well-being to themselves and others in the community. To learn more about what Williston Parks and Recreation District has to offer, visit www.willistonparks.com.