Barsh named new Williston Parks and Recreation District Executive Director

Joe Barsh has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Williston Parks and Recreation District (WPRD), effective Wednesday Aug. 3.

The Williston Park Board announced today that Joe Barsh has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Williston Parks and Recreation District (WPRD), effective Wednesday August 3rd.

Barsh started at the Williston Parks and Recreation District in 2014 as an intern through a summer internship program from Gonzaga University where he was sold by the virtual tour of the ARC prior to it being completed. He then spent the next 8 years holding various position including senior management positions throughout the district. Barsh currently serves as the interim executive director since March 21st and previously held the position Director of Recreation and Facilities.



