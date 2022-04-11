The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Band Day Committee has announced the guest band for 2022, and they hope the area is Ready to Rumble on May 7.
The annual parade and community activities are traditionally held in Williston Band Day will feature student and community marching bands and parade entries from area businesses and organizations. The streets are always filled with thousands of parade watchers as bands from across the state -and country- show off their skills. For 2022 as featured guest band, Band Day is bringing the Kansas City Rumble, the drumline for the Kansas City Chiefs football team.
The Rumble join the ranks of several other NFL drumlines that have visited Williston for Band Day, including drunlines for the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Other events over Band Day weekend include a 5k Glow Run, parade, concert performances in Harmon Park, food and craft vendor booths, stock car races, car show, the Band Day Mile run and more.
Band Day itself predates World War II; with the festival evolving and growing over the years with the community. The earliest reference found to-date of Band Day in Williston was a 1927 print article, which gives Band Day a 95-year history in Williston.
For those who would prefer to watch the parade from home,Band Day will be broadcast via Facebook Live again, with commentators giving history and perspective about Band Day.
The CVB added that community support for Band Day is always needed and appreciated. Donations, sponsorships and volunteers for Band Day are always welcome. These individuals can help organize parade entries in the line-up area and assist with keeping the route orderly, among other tasks.
“Right now we are looking for sponsors specifically for the student lunch and for the Band Day Mile,” commented Communications Coordinator Sabrina Ramey.
Funds raised also bring professional guest bands to the event, allow the committee to offer mileage to student bands from other communities to offsets festival expenses.
If you have questions about Band Day 2022, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or check the event calendar website for details at www.visitwilliston.com.