The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other first responders are nearly halfway to their goal of collecting 100 backpacks as part of a back-to-school supply drive.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, they had collected 43 backpacks and $800 in donations, according to Sgt. Adrian Martinez with the NDHP. The drive runs until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 in the Walmart parking lot in Williston.

They collecting school appropriate clothing, including shirts, shorts, pants and shoes, as well as school supplies, including backpacks, pencils, pens and notebooks.

