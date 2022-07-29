The Babe Ruth World Series League Logo

The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series is getting closer and closer, and the excitement is building.

The Babe Ruth World Series Committee and Williston Parks and Recreation want to remind the community that there will be a fireworks display following the last game of the first day of the Babe Ruth World Series on Saturday, Aug. 13.



