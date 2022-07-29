The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series is getting closer and closer, and the excitement is building.
The Babe Ruth World Series Committee and Williston Parks and Recreation want to remind the community that there will be a fireworks display following the last game of the first day of the Babe Ruth World Series on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The display will be at Aafedt Stadium at about 10:30 p.m.
“This reminder is for the public safety of our residents, and to keep our residents informed as to the events associated with the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series,” a media release states.
Meanwhile, Breakfast of Champion tickets are on sale at the Williston parks and Recreation office located in the Williston Area Recreation Center.
Limited tickets are available for this event, which features a once-in-a-lifestime appearance by two-time World Series Champion and current Detroit Tigers Broadcaster Kirk Gibson as the guest speaker.
Those who have followed baseball will likely know of Gibson’s game-changing performance in the 1988 World Series.
The play is a legend, and many consider it to be the greatest home run of all time.
Gibson had injuries to both legs, so had been kept out of the starting lineup. But in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, Gibson literally stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against the Athletics. The Dodgers were behind 4 to 3, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and what could be the tying run at first base.
Due to his injuries, it would be Gibson’s only appearance in the World Series, but it was a crucial moment and helped the Dodger’s secure their sixth World Series title.
The photo of Gibson doing a fist pump as he limped around the field is iconic and one of sports most unforgettable moments.
The banquet will also feature a buffet-style meal served by Outlaws catering.
For more information about the banquet or the Babe Ruth World Series, contact the Williston Parks and Recreation office at 701-774-9773 or contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897.