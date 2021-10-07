Fifty-four years ago a four-legged Willistonite left for Vietnam, becoming a war hero in the process. Author Mike Monahan is sharing the story of that hero, and the promise he made to the furry pal who saved his life.
Chico's Promise tells the story of Chico, onced owned by retired Williston Police Officer Dave Stuen and sent to join the 46th Scout Dog Platoon in Vietnam. Chico was paired with Specialist 4 Monahan, and the pair walked point (first position on patrol) from May 1969 until April 1970.
It was during these patrols that Chico distinguished himself as a hero, alerting Monahan to a tripwire hooked to explosives. For his service, Monahan was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, while Chico earned himself something more fitting a hero of his stature.
"A Williston war veteran, revered by his GI friends in combat, received no Bronze Star for alerting his unit to two booby traps, several enemy bunkers and numerous fresh enemy trails while on a recent parole. Instead, he received a thick, juicy steak - raw." It read in the Williston Herald on Dec 4, 1969.
The article, alongside a photo of Chico and former owner Stuen, tells the story of Chico's heroism, but Chico's Promise shares another story, told in Chico's own voice. The bond Monahan had with Chico was strong he says, but after a year of working together and numerous lives saved, Chico was left behind in Vietnam when Monahan was sent home. Chico worked with another handler for about a year, but the Army felt he was too aggressive, and sadly Chico was euthanized.
Chico was not the only war dog left behind. In fact, more than 4,300 military dogs were abandoned or euthanized by the end of the Vietnam war. That weighed heavy on Monahan's heart, and for the next 50 years Chico's memory stayed with him, prompting him to finally tell his partner's tale.
Monahan corresponded with Chico's former owners during his time in Vietnam and after, but had never met the people who raised the heroic hound. That all changed this week when Monahan came to Williston, appearing at the Buck Scheele Family Animal Shelter where he signed copies of his book and visited with his partner's other family.
"It doesn't seem like it's been 52 years," Stuen told the Herald.
Stuen, along with sister Lois and daughter Lisa, were joined by former Williston Police Chief Jim Lokken as they chatted with Monahan about Chico and his legacy.
"It's an awesome moment for me," Monahan said happily. "I've been in contact with David since 1969 and never met him until yesterday. The whole story is unbelievable. Chico saved my life. I've got four kids, five grandkids and a great life, and I felt horrible for leaving Chico behind."
In telling Chico's story, the "promise" made was that Monahan would honor not only Chico, but the lives of every military dog left behind by working to save 50,000 dogs by paying adoption fees at select no-kill shelters throughout the United States. More than just the book's title, Chico's Promise is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to saving canine lives.
The Shelter hosted Monahan, serving up a free-will donation barbecue while he visited with the public and chatted with his fellow dog-lovers.
"It's been fabulous. I'm loving it." He said.
The Buck Scheele Family Animal Shelter has a limited number of Chico's Promise available, and you can learn more about Monahan and his mission by visiting www.chicospromise.org.