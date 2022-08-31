Purchase Access

Author, publisher and Williston native, Jack Erickson, is returning to his hometown stomping grounds the week of September 6 for his sixtieth high school reunion and a book signing at Books on Broadway scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Erickson will be signing copies of his newest book in the Milan Thriller Series, The Lonely Assassin, and he stated that this novel has been labeled possibly his most menacing tale yet.



