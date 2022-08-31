Author, publisher and Williston native, Jack Erickson, is returning to his hometown stomping grounds the week of September 6 for his sixtieth high school reunion and a book signing at Books on Broadway scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at 3:00 p.m.
Erickson will be signing copies of his newest book in the Milan Thriller Series, The Lonely Assassin, and he stated that this novel has been labeled possibly his most menacing tale yet.
Jack has been professionally published as a writer since his early twenties. He first realized he could make money with writing when he received a check for $25 for a book review he’d authored. This spurred an over 50-year long career.
He built his career writing articles and books about craft breweries in the United Kingdom that made their beer in house. He then went on to speech writing in the United States Senate, crafted a travel blog called “A Year and a Day,” and is now in semi-retirement.
Erickson and his wife Marilyn moved to Dusseldorf, Germany after he retired and they began to travel. Leaving Paris on their eighty-ninth day out of an allotted ninety day visit with their Schengen Visa to Europe from the busiest train station in Milan and stuck with a three hour layover, Erickson decided instead of sitting on the train he would go take pictures for his travel blog. Erickson said it was that moment when he was struck by a bright flash of dark inspiration for his Milan Thriller Series.
Jack Erickson graduated from Williston High School in 1962 with a graduating class of 140 students. Jack said his class has managed to stay in touch throughout the years by reading letters and going home for reunions. However, social media has changed that and made it much easier to stay in touch via email and facebook.
Erickson is excited to visit his old friends and hometown and to share his stories with the Williston community.