A nationally known author is making a stop in Williston to sign copies of his latest book and share his insights on the future of North Dakota.
Clay S. Jenkinson originally hails from Dickinson, but now resides in Bismarck and is a humanities scholar, author and social commentator who has devoted most of his professional career to public humanities programs.
Jenkinson has authored several books on Theodore Roosevelt, Lewis and Clark, the Badlands and Thomas Jefferson, and is one of the nation’s leading interpreters of Jefferson. Jenkinson has has lectured about and portrayed Jefferson in 49 states, as well as portraying Meriwether Lewis, John Wesley Powell, J. Robert Oppenheimer and Theodore Roosevelt.
Jenkinson hosts the nationally syndicated radio program The Thomas Jefferson Hour, which is available as a podcast. He also leads humanities-based group tours to historic locales such as the Lewis & Clark trail in Montana and Idaho, John Steinbeck’s California, and Jefferson’s France.
Jenkinson will visit Books on Broadway in Williston July 9 signing copies of his latest release, "The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota." The book touches on topics such as North Dakota's identity, history, economy and how the can move forward into the future.
"My goal and dream is that North Dakota adopt the book as a kind of North Dakota Reads selection. I wrote it to try to generate a statewide and regional discussion about who we are, what we value, how we think about ourselves, and where we are headed as a people tucked up along the Canadian border in a raw ecosystem that is an acquired taste." Jenkinson said. "I believe the taste is worth acquiring, but North Dakota is not for the faint of heart."
Jenkinson will be visiting with the public and signing copies of the book from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 9, during Williston's Crazy Days sidewalk sale event. This will be the author's third signing at the store.
"It's kind of a big deal that he's coming here," Books on Broadway owner Chuck Wilder told the Williston Herald. "He's a really interesting guy and we're excited to have him."
Books on Broadway will have copies of the book available for signing, and those who are unable to attend can call and reserve a copy to be signed and pick it up later. Prepayment will be required for any reserved copies.
Books on Broadway will be hosting another local author, Sandy Rieker of Alexander, on June 24 for a signing of her latest children's book, "The Most Unlikely Pair." The bookstore hopes to bring several authors to the area over the summer to promote their works.
Visit booksonbroadwaywilliston.com for more upcoming events, and check out www.clayjenkinson.com and www.jeffersonhour.com for more information on Jenkinson, his works, and The Thomas Jefferson Hour.