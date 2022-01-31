North Dakota’s attorney general, Wayne Stenehjem, died unexpectedly on January 28, and leaders around the state are mourning the loss.
Stenehjem was only 68 when he passed, and holds the distinction of being the longest-serving attorney general in the North Dakota history, having been elected in 2000 and holding the position for 21 years. Stenehjem just announced on December 17 that he had no plans for another term as attorney general. Stenehjem served North Dakota for over 40 years, spending 24 of them in the North Dakota Legislature, including four years in the House and 20 years in the Senate, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995 to 2000.
“Like so many North Dakotans who treasured his friendship and admired him for his more than four decades of exceptional service to our state, we are absolutely devastated by the passing of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement. “Wayne embodied public service, both as a dedicated legislator and the longest-serving attorney general in our state’s 133-year history. As the top law enforcement officer in North Dakota for over two decades, Attorney General Stenehjem always put the safety and well-being of our citizens first. North Dakota is a safer place because of his unwavering commitment to law and order, his loyalty to his team members and his utmost respect for our men and women in uniform. State and local governments also are more transparent thanks to his strong enforcement of North Dakota’s sunshine laws.”
Well-wishes and condolences have poured in from all over the country since word of Stenehjem’s passing was announced, with former North Dakota leaders offering their thoughts as well.
“I am so sad to hear about the death of North Dakota’s Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem. I can only imagine how tragic this is for Beth and Andrew, his amazing extended close family, and the staff at the Office of Attorney General.” Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp said. “The people of North Dakota mourn the loss of this funny, smart and committed public servant. I have known Wayne since our time together at UND and I send my sincere condolences to his family and many friends.”
Current state leaders in Washington gave their condolences.
“Attorney General Stenehjem spent four decades serving the people of North Dakota, and was a fierce advocate for the rule of law and the rights of our state’s residents. As our state’s longest-serving Attorney General, he worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe and took great pride in supporting our law enforcement officials,” Senator John Hoeven commented. “We will remember Wayne as a true friend and colleague, who will be greatly missed. Mikey and I send our sincerest condolences to Beth, Andrew and the entire Stenehjem family. We will continue praying for all of his loved ones.”
Williston City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk recalled his time spent with Stenehjem as a realtor, and the work Stenehjem did to make sure all North Dakotans were treated fairly.
“He was a gentleman. He wanted to find the best way to protect the people, all the time.” Cymbaluk said. “Whether that be the real estate world, the law enforcement world, he would always find ways to protect the people, and that’s what was important. He laid a great foundation for the people of North Dakota, and for the law enforcement agencies in North Dakota to build on and make them better and stronger. He wore North Dakota on his sleeve. His heart was all North Dakota.”
Gov. Burgum directed all government agencies to continue flying the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Feb. 3 in honor of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his more than four decades of service to the state.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall, 315 S. 5th St., Bismarck. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck. Both are open to the public.