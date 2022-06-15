Purchase Access

This week's Athletes of the Week are plentiful because they all "knocked it out of the park" at Bismarck's Blast tournament last weekend- something they like to call a "BOOM sweep." 

All four teams of all age groups: 10U, 12U, 14U, and 18U won medals as championships of the tournament in their age brackets. 

Great job, ladies! 



