Students at the ASB Innovation Academy took a trip across the pond this week to visit Europe, all without ever leaving the classroom.
The students have been studying Europe, and on Thursday the classes visited a "European Cafe" set up by their teachers, featuring treats donated by parents and Meg-A-Latte. The students enjoyed cider, hot cocoa, muffins and croissants while they presented to each other on the countries they have been researching. The classes chose a country from one of the four regions of Europe, learning about the geography, economy, language and civic life within that country. The students created a collage of the country, then presented the information to their groups.
"This gives them the autonomy to learn on their own, it's not just sitting and getting a lecture. They can discover the country themselves and just open their eyes to what's out there and realize it's not just like the United States," commented Lauren Stone, teacher at ASB Innovation Academy. "It's just a fun way for them to learn."
Stone said around 26 countries were researched for the activity, and that many students had expressed the desire to learn more and perhaps someday visit their chosen countries, as well as learning the native language.
"I hope this opens their eyes and broadens their horizons and makes them more curious about the world outside of North Dakota." Stone said. "I love this. This is one of my favorite things to have the students do."