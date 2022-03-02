From left: Shawn Roness, Voice of Democracy Chairman; Lisa Reinholdt, Quartermaster; Ava Nelson; Justin Irgens; Charles Ellis, Junior Vice-Commander; Terry Thomas, District 3 Commander; Leon Brackey VFW Post 12169 Commander,
From left: Shawn Roness, Voice of Democracy Chairman; Lisa Reinholdt, Quartermaster; Ava Nelson; Justin Irgens; Charles Ellis, Junior Vice-Commander; Terry Thomas, District 3 Commander; Leon Brackey VFW Post 12169 Commander,
Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald
Ava Nelson reads from her award-winning Patriot Pen essay.
Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald
Voice of Democracy Chairman with VFW Williston Post 12169 congratulates Justin Irgens on his award-winning essay.
Two American State Bank and Trust Innovation Academy eighth graders shared their thoughts on patriotism, earning recognition from the statewide Patriot’s Pen essay competition.
Student at ASB Innovation took part in the VFW sponsored essay competition, where each year more than 165,400 students enter for a chance to win a share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. The essay contest encourages youth to examine America’s history and their own experiences to draft a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on a patriotic theme, chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. In December, Justin Irgens and Ava Nelson were recognized locally and moved on to District competition. The pair were honored again on March 1, with Irgens bringing home First Runner Up and Nelson earning First Place.
Irgens and Nelson were joined by VFW Post 12169 representatives Shawn Roness, Lisa Reinholdt, Charles Ellis, Terry Thomas and Leon Brackey. Both award-winners read their essays to their class and the VFW members, who applauded their work. Irgens’ essay focused on Thomas Jefferson and the work he did to unite the country and create a set of ideals for its citizens.
“I remember reading quite a few of these essays, and when I read these ones, I was pretty impressed.” Roness commented.
Nelson wrote about the importance of setting differences aside to unite as Americans, and to be respectful of each other.
“To me, a good American is someone who is always looking out for others and searching for ways to help.” Nelson wrote. “By making one person feel happy, their happiness will trickle down to others.”
Both Irgens and Nelson received a certificate and a monetary award. The two can submit essays again next year for the High School competition. The VFW members congratulated the writers, sharing how happy they were to see such a strong response from area students.
“This is above and beyond your normal schoolwork,” commented Charles Ellis, Junior Vice-Commander, “For that, we thank you.”