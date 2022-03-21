Students from American State Bank and Trust Company’s Innovation Academy visited by Cooks On Main to try their hand at cooking some traditional Indian cuisine.
Lauren Stone’s Global Arts and Culture class at the Innovation Academy took the trip to Cooks On Main Monday afternoon, taking on some recipes that even Stone herself has never tried. Even though she is a fan of Indian food, Stone said she has never tried to prepare it herself, and though it would make a great project for her class. The students took advantage of the warm weather and walked to Cooks On Main, where Chef Allyson Helde helped them prepare a full Indian meal, including chicken curry flatbread pizza, fried rice balls and bread pudding.
“Chef Allyson said something that I thought was really funny and true, she said North Dakota cuisine is a little bland, and so this is a good way to spice things up.” Stone joked. “These are flavors that we’ve never cooked with yet, so I’m hoping that they’re going to love it and want to have more of it.”
The students split into groups and each took on a different dish, coming together to share their food with the rest of the class. Stone and her students have visited Cooks On Main several time, and have tackled cuisine from all over the world, learning to cook authentic meals from across the globe including Italy, Russia, Mexico and Asia.
“I always want kids to discover something new, because I don’t want them to be put into a box thinking they can only try one thing.” Stone said. “I want them to broaden their horizons and definitely their pallets. It’s important for all kids to do that. Can you imagine only eating one thing your entire life? Think about all the good things you’d miss out on!”