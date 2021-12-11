American State Bank’s Innovation Academy students are giving back to their community by reaching out a helping hand, or paw, to those in need.
As part of this semester’s 8th grade community service project, Innovation Academy students created an Angel Tree, but with a unique twist. The tree is adorned with tags featuring gift ideas for local kids, but also has tags with ideas for Williston’s local pet shelter, Mondak Animal Rescue.
“At Christmas time, there are always some angels that need our help,” Innovation teacher Tami Hunter said. “But it’s not just humans that need our help, animals need our help too.”
The angel tree tied in to other life skill projects the students were learning, including how to tie blankets and sew on buttons. Hunter said her hope is to make the tree an annual tradition to go along with the class. It’s not just for the students, however, Hunter said the community is welcome to get involved by taking an angel off the tree. Items can be dropped off to ASB Innovation Academy through Dec 16, and gifts will be taken to American State Bank, the Salvation Army and the Mondak Animal Rescue.
Hunter said Innovation Academy is a strong believer in being community-minded, and instilling that belief in its students.
“Here at the school we believe that community service is an important part of education.” Hunter said. “We try to incorporate different types of community service in to our learning because of that. Often this time of year we conceive it as getting rather than giving, and I think it’s important that we teach our kids that it’s as important to give as it is to receive, and often the feeling you get from giving is far more rewarding than the feeling you get from receiving.”