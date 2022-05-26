Running a business is no easy feat, something ASB Innovation Academy students learned firsthand this week with as they tried their hand at operating their own food trucks.
As part of an academic teaming project, Innovation 7th graders had to learn the ins and outs of starting up their own “food truck”, coming up with a business name and logo as well as a menu and signature dish to cook and share. Students worked in teams and used lessons they had learned with math and technology to create their unique menus and logos, set pricing and figure out how to make their new businesses profitable. Teacher Susan LaBar added that the activity was also just a fun way for the students to end their year.
Chamber President Anna Nelson, The Shopper’s Falon Justice, Doug Kirkwood from Red Rock Ford and Micki Hinricksen of Pit 105 stopped by to check out each food truck, judging the presenters on the creativity of their logo and menu design, pricing, display and of course, the food. From waffles to pasta, sushi to grilled cheese, the students created unique dishes to wow the judges and tempt their taste buds.
“They all got to pick their own theme, and come up with a dish within that theme,” LaBar said. “So we had a lot of creativity there.”
LaBar said the teachers were very hands-off during the project, letting the students come up with the ideas among themselves. From planning to preparation to serving the dish, LaBar said the students were in charge. After tasting each dish, the judges chose two winning teams, who each got a special lunch at Pit 105 as their prize on their last day of school.