ASB Innovation Academy students got to celebrate their fellow classmates and play a little detective during a tour of the James Memorial Art Center on Friday.
The ASB 6th, 7th and 8th graders were a combination of art students and art club members visiting the gallery with art instructor Marcus Staley. The James is currently hosting the North Dakota Juried Student Art Show, which feature nine local student winners. James board member and local show coordinator Vivian Kalmik met with the 30-plus students, sharing the history of the James as well as highlighting the Art Show’s winning pieces.
“We have talent in Williston,” Kalmik told the students. “I am just thrilled that we are able to showcase student art and I’m so thrilled that we have winners in Williston!”
Staley said that seven of the nine local winners were ASB Innovation students, making the field trip a way to recognize those artists.
“We want to come here to help celebrate those students and also show the art the different kinds of works that they could potentially enter for future shows,” Staley said.
Along with visiting the gallery and admiring the student works from across the state, the ASB students put on their detective caps, searching the artwork for clues for a scavenger hunt that was put together for the class. Staley said the activity helps the students be more engaged in the art show, searching for different elements and mediums throughout the various works.