The James Memorial Art Center

The James Memorial Art Center.

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The James Memorial Art Center is hosting a Community Juried Show in October of 2022. This Exhibition is open for public entries and all ages. Pieces must be season appropriate, i.e. HALLOWEEN, SPOOKY, AUTUMN, HARVEST, etc. Only 2D art will be accepted for this exhibit. Pieces must be dropped off at the James between September 26 and September 30th. If pieces are mailed, they must be at the James no later than September 30th. Artists may submit up to 2 pieces.

A $50 cash prize for Best of Show will be awarded in both Adult and Youth categories. This exhibit will run from October 3rd-October 28th. For prospectus and entry, visit thejamesmemorial.org/announcements or click on the Artist Opportunities tab on the Home Page.



Load comments