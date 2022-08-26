The James Memorial Art Center is hosting a Community Juried Show in October of 2022. This Exhibition is open for public entries and all ages. Pieces must be season appropriate, i.e. HALLOWEEN, SPOOKY, AUTUMN, HARVEST, etc. Only 2D art will be accepted for this exhibit. Pieces must be dropped off at the James between September 26 and September 30th. If pieces are mailed, they must be at the James no later than September 30th. Artists may submit up to 2 pieces.
A $50 cash prize for Best of Show will be awarded in both Adult and Youth categories. This exhibit will run from October 3rd-October 28th. For prospectus and entry, visit thejamesmemorial.org/announcements or click on the Artist Opportunities tab on the Home Page.
JAMES MEMORIAL ART CENTER
The JMAC is a non-profit art center operated by the James Memorial Preservation Society in the historic original Williston Library building, which opened in February of 1911. The James Memorial Preservation Society in leasing the building from the city, assumed full financial responsibility for the maintenance and repair of the building and for exhibitions and activities held in it. Our mission is to share art and culture with the community of Williston, North Dakota while preserving the historic building known as The James Memorial Art Center.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9am-2pm and Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm. September – April, the gallery is open on Sundays from 1-5 PM. It is closed holidays.
Exhibitions, receptions, and other regularly scheduled events are free and open to the public.