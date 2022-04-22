Artist Bre Ware, left, donated a portion of her art sales to the Family Crisis Shelter in Williston. From left: Ware, Krissy Boser, Family Crisis Shelter; Ashley Oyloe, Events Manager, River’s Edge; Savanah Dansie, General Manager, River’s Edge; Joice Aguilar, Family Crisis Shelter
Artist Bre Ware, left, donated a portion of her art sales to the Family Crisis Shelter in Williston. From left: Ware, Krissy Boser, Family Crisis Shelter; Ashley Oyloe, Events Manager, River’s Edge; Savanah Dansie, General Manager, River’s Edge; Joice Aguilar, Family Crisis Shelter
The Family Crisis Shelter in Williston is getting a boost thanks to a local artist’s donation.
Bre Ware of Stanley is an acrylic artist who creates large scale pieces featuring nature and picturesque landscapes. Ware’s art was chosen to adorn the walls of the River’s Edge in January and February. Ware said she has been painting since she was 16, owing a lot to her “amazing” high school art teacher, “...and the rest was Bob Ross tutorials.” Ware shows her work online and around the region at vendor shows, where she caught the attention of the River’s Edge.
River’s Edge Events Manager Ashley Oyloe began featuring a rotating gallery of exhibits from local artists at the Edge starting in November. Each artist is asked to donate a portion of any art sales to a local non-profit of their choice. Ware chose the Family Crisis Shelter, giving 20 percent of her sales to the shelter. Ware said as a woman, donating to the Shelter was an easy choice.
“I think a lot of women will run in to something in their lives where they need somebody that’s not going to judge them, somebody that’s going to help them up and somebody that’s going to stand beside them,” She explained. “I think that the Family Crisis Shelter is the big place doing that around here.”
The funds Ware donated will go towards purchasing supplies, assisting with rent, utilities and more for those utilizing the Shelter.
“We’re so grateful. This is amazing. The local community is really good to us.” said Joice Aguilar with the Family Crisis Shelter. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do for the women and children in our community if it wasn’t for the local businesses and organizations that reach and collaborate with us through fundraisers and donations. It really greatly impacts what we’re able to do to serve the community.”
To see more of Ware’s work, follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok @EazyBreezyArtz.