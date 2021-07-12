Artist Bro Halff has been creating art, poetry and sculpture since 1972. The James Memorial Art Center is hosting an exhibition of Halff’s work featuring his travels through North Dakota.
Entitled “Westward Ho,” Halff’s watercolors showcasing small-town North Dakota, as well as scenes from the West and Halff’s home in Hawaii. A resident of Bismarck and of Kaua’i in Hawaii, Halff recreates scenes from across rural North Dakota, featuring images from Medora, Devil’s Lake and Arnegard, as well as picturesque sunsets and island scenes from all over Hawaii. The James Memorial Art Center’s main galleries are filled with Halff’s work throughout July.
Halff has worked as a writer, editor, artist, and publisher since 1978, with his works being held at the Rare Book Collection at the New York City Public Library; the Fine Arts Library at UCLA and the Milton Eisenhower Library at Johns Hopkins University, as well as art exhibitions at the Armory Center for the Arts in Pasadena; the Guggenheim Gallery, at Chapman College and the San Diego Art Institute.
Along with his artwork, Halff has written two books of watercolors, poetry, and prose sketches about North Dakota, entitled North Dakota Days and North Dakota Travels, which are available at the James for purchase. Halff said the central theme of his lyrical poetry is the celebration of human diversity and of nature and that his watercolors depict rural, urban and small-town America.
“We are extremely grateful and fortunate to have (Halff’s) show at the James,” Board Vice President Deana Novak said. “We always try to have local and regional artists on display, and to have an artist of Mr. Halff’s caliber is really special. He has a lot of beautiful pieces, and people always love seeing places from North Dakota that they’re familiar with.”
To learn more about the James Memorial Art Center, visit www.thejamesmemorial.org or stop by 621 First Avenue W in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.