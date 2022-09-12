The Williston Community Library hosted its 21st annual Table of Contents fundraiser and it was a great success with 20 tables this year. This was a community volunteer based event where people came together to display their artistic place settings. Some tables had a historical value with some volunteers showcasing their heirloom dining and tea sets, while others created a theme for their tables. There were no rules or requirements for participation and the volunteers were allowed to display whatever their artistic talents may be.
“I started having my grandkids make fairy gardens in flower pots at my house, so this is my stuff to do fairy gardens,” Pollyanna Cook said about her table decorations.
Her table had tiny fairy houses and a floral display across a neatly set dinner table.
Another eye catching table displayed a classical favorite book, ‘The Secret Garden,’ along with some beautifully ornate floral dinnerware by Marg McKennett.
“The dishes were my mothers,” McKennett said of the antique pieces. “I chose ‘The Secret Garden’ theme because of the flowers on the tea cups and saucers.”
Some other favorites at the event were an adorable "Teddybear Picnic" table with teddy bears enjoying animal cookies with their tea and a spooky Halloween table that visually marked the end of the summer season and the beginning of the fall holidays.
Along with the visual delights of all the tables, visitors were treated to refreshments including samples from Go Go Donuts and their new ice cream.
“This is a fun way to get people into the library,” Library Director Andrea Placher said. “This fundraising event brings in a little money for the library but more so, it brings awareness for the library and what it has to offer. It gets people in the library- maybe folks who haven't come before or haven't come in a while.”
Also featured at the Table of Contents event was the library’s new book bike. The bike is a funky new vehicle that will be used out in the community and at events to bring more recognition to the library.
A total of $3,200 was raised for the library at the Table of Contents event with 175 people in attendance. Placher said that she was very grateful to all who made the event a success.