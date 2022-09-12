Andrea Placher's spooky Halloween table

Placher's spooky Halloween table

 Natasha Vena | Williston Herald

The Williston Community Library hosted its 21st annual Table of Contents fundraiser and it was a great success with 20 tables this year. This was a community volunteer based event where people came together to display their artistic place settings. Some tables had a historical value with some volunteers showcasing their heirloom dining and tea sets, while others created a theme for their tables. There were no rules or requirements for participation and the volunteers were allowed to display whatever their artistic talents may be.

“I started having my grandkids make fairy gardens in flower pots at my house, so this is my stuff to do fairy gardens,” Pollyanna Cook said about her table decorations.

Pollyanna Cook's fairy garden table

Cook's fairy table
Teddy bear picnic

Teddy bear picnic table
Williston Library's new Book Bike

The new book bike


