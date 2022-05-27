The public was welcomed into Williston’s new animal control facility on May 27, showcasing a state of the art facility for the City’s wayward animals.
The facility was unveiled as part of the City’s annual Arbor Day celebration. City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk and Police Chief David Peterson spoke on behalf of the facility, applauding the City, partnering organizations and the community for their work in bringing the project to fruition. Cymbaluk cited the 1 cent sales tax as a major contributor to making the facility a reality.
“At the end of the day, the 1 Cent public safety tax allowed this vision to come to fruition, so I’d like to thank the citizens of Williston and Williams County for their continued support and their help in making us a better serving community, as well as investing in our community for many, many years into the future.”
After planting the year’s tree next to the building, Police Chief David Peterson led those in attendance on a tour of the new building.
Cymbaluk added that the new facility solidifies the City’s commitment to serve the people of Williston and the surrounding region. The 1,768 square foot facility sits adjacent to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and has the capacity for up to 27 dogs and 24 cats. It features kennels with outdoor access so animals are able to get our and roam in the fresh air. Specially built isolation rooms were built with separate ventilation to allow animal control officers to seclude sick animals without the risk of infecting others.
Epoxied floors and cinder block walls allow for easy, daily cleanup to maintain sanitary conditions. The floors are designed so that they drain inward, so any messes made inside the are contained to their own kennels and not flowing into any other spaces. Two large outdoor play areas allow the animals to run and play, while contained within the fence.
Chief Peterson said the facility should be ready to receive its first guests in the next few weeks. The project was able to be completed on time and under budget.
“With this facility, this is a legacy that we’ll be able to serve this community over the next generation, where we can give a good home to those animals that temporarily come into our care.” Peterson said.