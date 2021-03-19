An Eggs-ellent start to Spring! Williston Community Library takes over Community Egg Hunt

The Williston Community Library is taking over a popular local event, inviting kids of all ages to join the hunt...Easter egg hunt, that is!
The Community Egg Hunt was formerly organized by the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, but was taken over by the library in 2019. Due to the pandemic, the library was not able to host its first hunt in 2020, making library staff EGGs-tra excited to put on the event this year. The hunt will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at Davidson Park in Williston, just a hop, skip and a jump away from the library itself.
The egg hunt will be split into two separate times, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile Library Coordinator Montana Ackman and Children’s Librarian Morgan Cote are spearheading the event, which is free and open to the public and has something for all ages. Ackman said the event has been designed to promote social distancing and safety, while still keeping the spirit of a traditional Easter Egg hunt.
“Kids are going to receive a bag that they will fill with empty eggs, and once they have ten eggs they bring those to our prize table, and they’ll get a prize bag that will include a book and a few other goodies,” Ackman told the Williston Herald.
Library Director Andrea Placher said there are around 1,500 prize bags available, with a few special prizes for those with a extra keen eye. Amongst the regular eggs will be special golden eggs, which can be traded in for bigger prizes. The event and prizes are sponsored by the Williston Community Library Foundation, with golden egg prize packages donated courtesy of Walmart in Williston.
Aside from hand sanitizing stations and offering masks to patrons, Ackman said staff will be using the library’s electrostatic sprayer to sanitize eggs between hunts, ensuring that they are safe for each group to use. Williston police and fire departments will have some of their emergency equipment on-site for kids to check out, and as a added bonus, visitors will be able to check out the helicopter that will be visiting.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Easter without a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping around the park throughout the day. Photo stations will be set up around the park, courtesy of the CVB, allowing visitors to get their fun Easter pics and remain socially distant. Cote will be having Easter story time at the park’s pavilion throughout the day as well, giving littles a chance to sit and relax after their hunts.
Placher added that while visiting the park, it’s a perfect opportunity to hop over the library and sign up for a library card and check out all the other upcoming activities and events the library will be hosting.
A more detailed schedule will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary.