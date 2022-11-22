stocking

American State Bank and the Salvation Army are collecting gifts for youth ages 13 to 18 for the Fill a Forgotten Stocking campaign

 Mitch Melberg | Williston Herald

For more than 25 years, American State Bank & Trust Company in Williston has been collecting Christmas gifts for its “Fill A Forgotten Stocking” drive in conjunction with the Salvation Army.

Unwrapped gifts for those ages 13-18 years old are accepted through December 15 at the Main Office at 223 Main Street. The Salvation Army will then wrap and distribute the gifts to area teens in need this Christmas. There is an area set up in the Main Bank to drop off gifts.



