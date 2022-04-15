American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston is celebrating the retirement of Marri Hammer after 40 years.
Her official retirement will be her actual work anniversary date, Tuesday, April 19. Hammer started at American State Bank and Trust in 1982 as a teller. She also worked in the proof department, bookkeeping and has been a Customer Service Representative for the past 24 years. She is originally from Williston and attended University of North Dakota-Williston (now Williston State College).
The relationships she has created with customers and her co-workers are what Hammer says she will miss most. She has seen so many changes in technology over the years, including being there when computers came into everyday banking use.
American State Bank and Trust Company President/CEO Dave Hanson said, “We will miss Marri’s presence, banking knowledge and her excellent customer service skills, but we celebrate her 40-year history with the Bank and wish her well in her well-deserved retirement.”
“I’ll miss working and the people, but I am ready to have more time for travelling and family,” Hammer said.
She and her husband, Keith, have four children: Kacey Vargas; Kodey and his wife Sarah; Kalli Mahlum and her husband, Jordan; and Kadyn. They have seven grandchildren. Retirement plans include lots of camping and a family trip.
The public is invited to Hammer’s Retirement Open House from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at the Main Office, 223 Main Street in Williston.