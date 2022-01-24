Williston High School students are going to get a first-hand look at how the American government works, and some local veterans are helping them get there.
Chris Mack’s Close Up class teaches seniors about how the government functions, and each year the students get to witness it firsthand as they visit Washington DC. The seniors will spend the week in the Nation’s Capital, meeting other students from across the country while sightseeing, visiting the House and Senate chambers, and taking part in various workshops and seminars.
More than 40 students from WHS will be taking the trip in March, with part of those traveling expenses paid with a generous donation from the American Legion, Edgar M. Boyd Post 37 in Williston. Commander Elect Dan Brown, 2nd Vice Commander Bobby Rice and 3rd Vice Commander John Nelson met up with the students on Jan 24, presenting Close Up with $10,000 towards their upcoming trip.
“It’s so great, these guys have been fantastic year after year.” Mack said. “We’re lucky to have a lot of organizations that support these kids. The Williston State College Foundation, Coyote Foundation; there’s a lot of organizations that help out, and we really can’t say thank you enough. This helps make it available to all students, and that’s what’s important.”
The American Legion has been supporting Close Up for around 20 years, something Brown said he feels is vital to getting students interested in learning about their government.
“Having kids our government is key to the success of our nation,” he said. “Partnering with them and helping them send these kids to Washington DC is a good thing, a real plus for our organization.”
Close Up will be visiting Washington DC March 18 to 25.