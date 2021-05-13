One year after COVID-19 caused the largest monthly decline in airline passenger demand in history, North Dakota’s airport boarding numbers continue the steady climb on the road to recovery.
The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission’s latest report shows the state’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 62,163 passenger boardings during the month of April, a massive increase over the 4,964 passengers during April 2020 when the aviation industry experienced a 95 percent decline in passengers due to the initial COVID-19 mitigations being put into place.
While demand for air travel has seen a steady recovery in recent months, the NDAC reported that current passenger counts are still approximately 32 percent below normal pre-pandemic levels. The industry has been attributing the recent passenger increases to a recovery in the domestic leisure travel segment of the market.
“Our airports and aviation industry have endured a long road to recovery since last April when passenger levels dropped 95% as our country worked together to slow the spread of COVID-19.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “Leisure travel has been growing and allowing for an in initial recovery in air travel demand. As the nation’s recovery from the pandemic continues, we would also like to see additional business travel begin to cycle back into the market.”
Boardings locally at Williston Basin International Airport also continue to trend upwards, with Airport Director Anthony Dudas stating the return of Delta Airlines beginning in June as a contributing factor to the increased interest.
“XWA saw the highest passenger loads in April than we’ve ever seen. United’s aircraft were more than 91 percent full on average. I expect to see similar results in May and anticipate seeing continued growth as Delta resumes daily service to Minneapolis on June 5,” Dudas told the Williston Herald. “I’m continuing to communicate with our airline partners on challenges our community is facing with reduced air service compared to 2019. They are monitoring travel market trends and working hard to bring additional aircraft and crew back into the system which will allow for additional opportunities in the future.”