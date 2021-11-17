North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted almost 87,000 airline passenger boardings during the month of October.
The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission stated that demand for air travel in North Dakota has seen a steady recovery throughout 2021 and has currently stabilized to approximately 15 percent below pre-pandemic numbers.
“North Dakota’s airports and aviation industry have done an incredible job over the last year in working towards a full recovery while maintaining strong air service options for our communities.” Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the NDAC. “As holiday travel picks up and winter weather begins to arrive to North Dakota, air travel options for the traveling public are incredibly important as it allows for safe, long-range travel to occur while helping to minimize the time spent on roadways.”
In Williston, those numbers are continuing to climb as well, with passenger boardings far exceeding the previous year’s numbers.
“October boardings at XWA continued the positive trend we’ve seen over the past 12 months,” stated Airport Director Anthony Dudas. “We saw 1,120, or 10.9 percent, more passengers compared to September and 184 percent more passengers compared to October 2020.”
Dudas said he expects November to be another month of growth as XWA has continued to see growing utilization of the direct flight to Las Vegas provided by Sun Country Airlines, which operates on Thursdays and Sundays. He added that the seasonal flight does suspend on November 28, and more information on future seasonal flights will be coming as details are finalized.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas not far behind, Dudas said XWA is preparing for a busy next few months. With that in mind, Dudas gave a couple reminders for those heading out of town.
“Holiday travel is expected to be very busy throughout the country and we are expecting similar activity at XWA,” Dudas explained. “Masks are still required in all airports and aircraft. For those traveling for the holiday season, please make sure you arrive 90 minutes prior to your scheduled departure and bring your mask. We look forward to providing our community a safe, clean, and efficient traveling experience this holiday season!”