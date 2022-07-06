The Air Force will not be coming to this year’s mosquito battle, but that doesn’t worry Williston Vector Control Director Levi Zahn.
“The Air Force does not do anything that we don’t already do. They are just able to do more faster because of the bigger airplane,” Zahn told the Williston Herald.
The Air Force has to be scheduled two years in advance, Zahn explained, and that just didn’t work out this time due to a number of logistical factors, including the recent drought.
The Air Force assists communities through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program established by the Department of Defense (DoD) as military training opportunities, exclusive to the United States and its territories. The program delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness for the U.S. troops, while accomplishing public services such as medical, construction, transportation and many others.
“It’s been 10 years since we’ve been working with the Air Force,” Zahn said. “They really enjoy coming here and find it a very effective and efficient training program. There are a lot of benefits to this, they are getting something from this and we are getting something from this.”
Zahn has been serving as the Vector Control Director for Williams County the past three years. He is a trained biologist with a PHD in entomology, the study of insects as well as a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
The Williston Vector Control District uses a management system called “Integrated Vector Management” or IVM for short to manage the mosquito population in Williams County.
“Vector Control is committed to doing best practices of services. There is a lot of scrutiny on vector control districts,” Zahn said. “The mosquitoes are bad everywhere this year. But it is important to understand that area and location play a huge part in where you are going to see them most. The places that are really bad are at the edge of the city. If a house is built by a swamp there are going to be bugs.”
Several factors determine when Vector Control will spray, with the most important being the quantity of mosquitoes measured using a system of traps located throughout the County.
“This year was very early because it was very, very wet. Normally we don’t usually see the summer mosquitoes for a few weeks yet, Zahn said. “Everything is happening faster than what we would normally expect.”
There are three broad aspects of the Vector program: surveillance where the team looks for the mosquitoes, larva spraying for the immature mosquitoes, and adult spraying once the population of adults reaches a particular level.
Mosquitoes collected by the program are tested for disease on a regular basis. Normally, the testing is done twice a week, but because of staff shortage it is only being done once a week right now, Zahn said.
Vector Control has its own laboratory where mosquito counting and testing is done using a standardized testing protocol for disease detection of West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis Virus, and Western Equine Encephalitis Virus.
“We care about the species of mosquito because depending upon the type of mosquito, it impacts how ferocious a biter it is, Zahn said. “Also different mosquito species like to feed on different animals.”
Different mosquito species also may carry different diseases. Culex tarsalis is the mosquito that carries West Nile.
The mosquito traps used by Vector Control are constructed so the shape of the trap can be changed to allow selective trapping of different mosquitos species.
“Most of our mosquitos come from river bottoms,” Zahn said. “And that is part of the challenge we face, because we do a lot of aerial spraying down there. In the mosquito control industry it is extremely frowned upon to spray without actually having to spray.”
While the chemicals used have been tested and shown to be non-toxic to humans and mammals, it is still a pesticide, and spraying it, particularly around water, is highly regulated by federal agencies.
Flood waters present another challenge for the program. They have caused the river to change significantly in the past 10 years.
“We are really short on manpower. Right now everybody is doing a little bit of everything across the board,” Zahn said. “There are just not enough people to go around. If I could hire 15 that would be great, and we could have specific duties for specific people. We are managing this year but just managing the workload Driving around in a truck at night spraying is a very small portion of what we do. The duties and strategies are very complex.”
The Williston Area Vector Control District was established in 1967 and is responsible for decreasing the presence of vector and nuisance mosquitoes to prevent vector borne disease transmission and increasing the quality of life for people in the region.
“At the end of every day we are about public health and we validate our community’s concerns and will continue to provide best practices,” Zahn said.