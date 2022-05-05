Williston's weekly publication The Shopper is now under new ownership.
After 20 years owning and operating The Shopper, Dale and Tammy Frederickson are retiring, handing the reins over to longtime Williston residents J.C. and Susan LaBar.
“We are proud to hand the torch to JC and Susan and wish them luck in their future endeavor,” said Tammy. The Frederickson's purchased The Shopper in 2002 from Jim and Linda Holman, who started the paper in 1988. The sale became official Wednesday,
J.C. LaBar serves as General Manager of Red Rock Ford and has been employed at the Local Dealership Since 2005.
“I’ve known Tammy and have worked with her and The Shopper Team since I started in the car business” J.C. said. “We would always count on The Shopper to get our message out to the community.”
Susan LaBar teaches seventh grade at the ASB Innovation Academy and has been teaching in the Williston School District since 2006.
“We look forward to learning all we can from Tammy and Dale so we can take advantage of their knowledge and experience and put it to good use.” Susan said.
Joining The Shopper team will be Falon Justice, who will serve as new Managing Engagement Editor. Justice is a longtime Williston resident and winner of the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award. She is co-founder of Williston Friendly Faces (now Community Builders) and serves on its board as well as on the board for the Williston Downtowners Association.
“Falon will be the primary account executive for our clients and will serve as their primary point of contact,” said J.C. “Her community spirit and love of Williston easily makes her the best person suited for this role. I simply can’t imagine a better brand ambassador for The Shopper.”
Also Joining The team is Kary Moltzan who has taken over graphic design duties from Jeff Willis. Jeff recently took on a new career after working for The Shopper for almost 12 years, but will continue to offer his services during the transition. Kary has worked intermittently at The Shopper Since 2002, in between raising her family and a career in photography. She has served at The Shopper as a graphic and web designer, provided technical support, and database management.
“Kary is so immensely talented and we’re blessed to have her join our team. Her experience and talent will be indispensable to the future success of The Shopper,” said J.C.
Rounding out the team is Eric Collander of Oberlin, Ohio who will serve as Production Director. Eric has worked in the publishing business for 34 years as managing editor of the Lorain County/Westlake Times, Editorial Production Supervisor at Banks-Baldwin Law Publishing Company, Art Director and Creative Director at Vendome Group, LLC, and Senior Graphic Designer at Modern Hire.
“His vast experience in the publishing business will prove invaluable as we build on the legacy of The Shopper. We’re excited to have him join the team providing guidance, training, and support,” said J.C.
J.C. said The Shopper will have many exciting changes in the coming months, and welcomes community feedback and ideas on how best to take The Shopper into the future.