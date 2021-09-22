The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported lower boarding numbers in August than in July, but numbers in Williston continue to rise.
The Commission stated that the state’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 82,371 airline passenger boardings during the month of August. While airports experienced lower passenger traffic than in July, August was still the second highest month of airline passenger demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commission's report showed that over the last three months, statewide passenger counts have been sustained at approximately 15 to 20 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
“July is historically one of our busiest months out of the year for air travel and so it can be expected to see lower passenger numbers heading into the Fall as leisure travel begins to slow down,” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “Our communities are doing an incredible job in maintaining a high level of air service and we hope to see passenger demand maintain at current levels and then grow, once the holiday season arrives.”
In Williston, XWA's boardings are only about half of what they were pre-pandemic, but are more than triple what they were in 2020. Overall, year-to-date totals from XWA are well above last year's numbers. The airport reported that in July, passenger boardings were up more than 185 percent compared to 2020, and up 37 from from June 2021.
"With this increase in customers, the other businesses at XWA such as rental car agencies, the Refinery Kitchen and Bar, and others posted their best revenues since March 2020." Airport Director Anthony Dudas said.
Williston Basin Airport hopes the upward trend will continue, especially in the wake of new air carrier Sun Country Airlines beginning operation on Sep. 2.
View the full report by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission at aero.nd.gov.