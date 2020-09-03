Staff at the Williston Basin International Airport took part in potentially life-saving training with the help of the Williston Police Department and Transportation Security Administration.
The airport worked in conjunction with the Police Department, Sheriff's Office and the TSA to conduct the training on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in XWA's commercial terminal, with officers firing blank ammunition to provide realistic gunfire sounds to allow staff to understand situational awareness and potential reactions. Airport Director Anthony Dudas said the training was integral for staff to understand what can happen in a real-world situation.
"To give (the staff) that real experience, (Williston PD) shot off blank rounds so that staff would get the real sounds that would be part of an active shooter scenario, if that were to occur in our new facility." Dudas told the Williston Herald.
Dudas said the training went very well, with staff from the City, airlines, restaurant, and facility in attendance. He said the training brought forth some great questions from staff regarding what staff can do, where they can go and how they can keep themselves and others safe in an active shooter situation. The training was relatively short, he added, lasting about ten minutes, but it gave staff the opportunity to have the experience of what an active shooter situation could sound and feel like.
Prior to this, the staff participated in full-scale disaster training last year. While one hopes never to have to experience it, Dudas said having the training to handle emergencies is vital to staying safe.
"It's incredibly important to be prepared." he said. "Making sure we're trying to give all the people who could be impacted by an event, such as an active shooter, the opportunity to really be in that situation in a controlled environment and allow them to get an actual, physical experience rather than a video or Powerpoint."
In addition to this training, Dudas said the airport would be doing its annual review of XWA's emergency plan, which details a number of potential issues that could arise at the facility, such as an active shooter, bomb threat or natural disaster.