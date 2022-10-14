Williston High School went into complete lockdown after being one of many who received a hoax call that there was an active shooter on campus on Thursday. The first alert that went out to parents said there was a “potential active shooter” at the school.

Police released that they were made aware that hoax calls were being received at many schools around North Dakota, but they still had to treat the incident as real. In an active shooter report update at 5:12 p.m., the Department said that students and parents had reported that shots were heard inside the school and that there were victims with gunshot wounds. After an interior sweep of the school, the Department determined that there was no indication that any gun shots had been fired inside or outside of the school.



Tags

Load comments