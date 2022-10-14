Williston High School went into complete lockdown after being one of many who received a hoax call that there was an active shooter on campus on Thursday. The first alert that went out to parents said there was a “potential active shooter” at the school.
Police released that they were made aware that hoax calls were being received at many schools around North Dakota, but they still had to treat the incident as real. In an active shooter report update at 5:12 p.m., the Department said that students and parents had reported that shots were heard inside the school and that there were victims with gunshot wounds. After an interior sweep of the school, the Department determined that there was no indication that any gun shots had been fired inside or outside of the school.
At 12:05 p.m., another alert went out to parents saying that the school was in SECURE status. This meant that all students and staff had to remain inside, but classes were to go on as usual in the building. Nobody was permitted into the building unless cleared by police.
The school district began bussing students over to the Raymond Family Community Center to implement their Reunification protocol. Parents stood in line for hours as they waited for police to give the okay to take their child home. Updates from the school said that no student would be released until all students had been transported from the high school to the reunification site.
All other schools were released from their SECURE status and school dismissal went on as normal except for bus delays due to the all busses being used to transport WHS students to the reunification site.
“I want to commend the Williston Police Department for immediately responding and ensuring that all staff and students at WHS remained safe,” Superintendent of District 7 Dr. Richard Faidley said. “I am pleased to say that our reunification team executed our plan to perfection. We successfully reunited our WHS student body with their parents, guardians, and emergency contacts. As with all events like this, there are things we need to modify and change, and we will continue to improve.”